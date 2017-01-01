Board of Trustees 2018 Meeting Schedules
FULL BOARD OF TRUSTEES MEETINGS:
Thursday, January 25, 2018
12:30 - 3:30 pm
Lewiston
The Board went into Executive Session to discuss propriety and personnel matters.
Thursday, June 28, 2018
12:30 - 3:30 pm
Bangor
Thursday, October 25, 2018
TBD
Portland
Thursday, November 29, 2018
TBD
TBD
AUDIT COMMITTEE MEETINGS:
January 4, 2018
10:00 - 11:00 am
Lewiston
October 18, 2018 (with Finance)
10:00 - 11:00 am
Lewiston
DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE MEETINGS:
January 18, 2018
10:00 - 11:00 am
Portland/CC
April 5, 2018
10:00 - 11:00 am
Portland/CC
October
11,
2018
10:00 - 11:00 am
Canceled
EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE MEETINGS:
January 11, 2018
10:30 - 11:30 am
CC
The Board went into Executive Session to discuss propriety and personnel matters.
May 3, 2018
10:00 - 11:00 am
Portland/CC
September 14, 2018
3:30 - 5:30 pm
Lee Auto Westbrook
The Board went into Executive Session to discuss personnel matters.
October 12, 2018
10:00 - 11:30 am
Lee Auto Westbrook
The Board went into Executive Session to discuss personnel matters.
December 6, 2018
10:00 - 11:00 am
CC
FINANCE COMMITTEE MEETINGS:
December 13, 2017
10:00 - 11:00 am
Lewiston / CC
January 19, 2018
10:00 - 11:00 am
Portland/CC
June 19, 2018
10:00 - 11:00 am
Lewiston/CC
October 18, 2018(with Audit)
10:00 - 11:00 am
Lewiston/CC
GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE MEETINGS:
March 8, 2018
10:30 - 11:30 am
Lewiston/CC
June 5, 2018
10:30 - 11:30 am
Lewiston/CC
August 13, 2018
11:30 am
Conference Call
September 27, 2018
10:30 - 11:30 am
Lewiston/CC
STRATEGIC PLAN ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETINGS:
January 16, 2018
10:00 - 11:30 am
Lewiston/CC
February
27,
2018
10:00 - 11:30 am
Canceled
March 20, 2018
10:00 - 11:30 am
Lewiston/CC
April 12, 2018 1:30 pm
Canceled
May 14, 2018
9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Lewiston/CC
June 14, 2018 10:00 - 11:30 am
Canceled
FACILITIES COMMITTEE MEETINGS:
September 4, 2018
12:00 - 1:00 pm
Portland
October 9, 2018
1:00 - 3:00 pm
Portland Office and via Zoom
November 7, 2018
10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Portland Office and via Zoom
December 10, 2018
10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Portland Office and via Zoom
January 10, 2019 1:00 - 3:00 pm
Canceled
February 13, 2019
1:00 - 3:00 pm
Portland Office and via Zoom