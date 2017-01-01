© 2021 Maine Public
Marion_Freeman.jpg
Maine Public Board of Trustees
Marion Freeman, Chair, FreeportGeorge Isaacson, Vice Chair, BrunswickEleanor Baker, FalmouthRon Bancroft, CumberlandLee Cotton, HarpswellMazie Cox, RockportMaria Gallace, Cape ElizabethDennis Haarsager, Kittery PointPeter Handy, PortlandAdam Lee, CumberlandKathryn Olmstead, CaribouSusan Onion, WayneGeorge Silverman, PortlandKen Spirer, PortlandMark Vogelzang, President and CEO, LewistonTrustee EmeritusBonnie AdamsSuzanne AustinSally BeaudetteMaryEllen FitzGeraldLincoln LaddBarry McCrumDavid MorseJohn WasileskiMeetings or portions of meetings at which matters relating to individual employees, proprietary information, litigation or certain other confidential matters discussed are closed to the public pursuant to 47 U.S.C. sec. 396(k)(4). All or portions of the meetings of the Board of Trustees, including Committee Meetings, may be closed to the public pursuant to this statute as the agenda for those meetings may be dedicated to matters relating to proprietary information.

Board of Trustees 2018 Meeting Schedules

Maine Public
Published January 1, 2017 at 11:39 AM EST

FULL BOARD OF TRUSTEES MEETINGS:
Thursday, January 25, 2018
12:30 - 3:30 pm
Lewiston
The Board went into Executive Session to discuss propriety and personnel matters.

Thursday, June 28, 2018
12:30 - 3:30 pm
Bangor

Thursday, October 25, 2018
TBD
Portland

Thursday, November 29, 2018
TBD
TBD

AUDIT COMMITTEE MEETINGS:
January 4, 2018
10:00 - 11:00 am
Lewiston

October 18, 2018 (with Finance)
10:00 - 11:00 am
Lewiston

DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE MEETINGS:
January 18, 2018
10:00 - 11:00 am
Portland/CC

April 5, 2018
10:00 - 11:00 am
Portland/CC

October 11, 2018
10:00 - 11:00 am
Canceled

EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE MEETINGS:
January 11, 2018
10:30 - 11:30 am
CC
The Board went into Executive Session to discuss propriety and personnel matters.

May 3, 2018
10:00 - 11:00 am
Portland/CC

September 14, 2018
3:30 - 5:30 pm
Lee Auto Westbrook
The Board went into Executive Session to discuss personnel matters.

October 12, 2018
10:00 - 11:30 am
Lee Auto Westbrook
The Board went into Executive Session to discuss personnel matters.

December 6, 2018
10:00 - 11:00 am
CC

FINANCE COMMITTEE MEETINGS:
December 13, 2017
10:00 - 11:00 am
Lewiston / CC

January 19, 2018
10:00 - 11:00 am
Portland/CC

June 19, 2018
10:00 - 11:00 am
Lewiston/CC

October 18, 2018(with Audit)
10:00 - 11:00 am
Lewiston/CC

GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE MEETINGS:
March 8, 2018
10:30 - 11:30 am
Lewiston/CC

June 5, 2018
10:30 - 11:30 am
Lewiston/CC

August 13, 2018
11:30 am
Conference Call

September 27, 2018
10:30 - 11:30 am
Lewiston/CC

STRATEGIC PLAN ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETINGS:
January 16, 2018
10:00 - 11:30 am
Lewiston/CC

February 27, 2018
10:00 - 11:30 am
Canceled

March 20, 2018
10:00 - 11:30 am
Lewiston/CC

April 12, 2018
1:30 pm
Canceled

May 14, 2018
9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Lewiston/CC

June 14, 2018
10:00 - 11:30 am
Canceled

FACILITIES COMMITTEE MEETINGS:
September 4, 2018
12:00 - 1:00 pm
Portland

October 9, 2018
1:00 - 3:00 pm
Portland Office and via Zoom

November 7, 2018
10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Portland Office and via Zoom

December 10, 2018
10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Portland Office and via Zoom

January 10, 2019
1:00 - 3:00 pm
Canceled

February 13, 2019
1:00 - 3:00 pm
Portland Office and via Zoom

