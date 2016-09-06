© 2021 Maine Public
Maine Public Board of Trustees
Marion Freeman, Chair, FreeportGeorge Isaacson, Vice Chair, BrunswickEleanor Baker, FalmouthRon Bancroft, CumberlandLee Cotton, HarpswellMazie Cox, RockportMaria Gallace, Cape ElizabethDennis Haarsager, Kittery PointPeter Handy, PortlandAdam Lee, CumberlandKathryn Olmstead, CaribouSusan Onion, WayneGeorge Silverman, PortlandKen Spirer, PortlandMark Vogelzang, President and CEO, LewistonTrustee EmeritusBonnie AdamsSuzanne AustinSally BeaudetteMaryEllen FitzGeraldLincoln LaddBarry McCrumDavid MorseJohn WasileskiMeetings or portions of meetings at which matters relating to individual employees, proprietary information, litigation or certain other confidential matters discussed are closed to the public pursuant to 47 U.S.C. sec. 396(k)(4). All or portions of the meetings of the Board of Trustees, including Committee Meetings, may be closed to the public pursuant to this statute as the agenda for those meetings may be dedicated to matters relating to proprietary information.

Board of Trustees 2017 Meeting Schedules

Maine Public
Published September 6, 2016 at 12:07 PM EDT

FULL BOARD OF TRUSTEES MEETINGS:
Thursday, January 26, 2017
12:30 - 3:30 pm
Bangor

Thursday, June 29, 2017
12:30 - 3:30 pm
Lewiston
The Board went into Executive Session to discuss propriety and personnel matters.

Thursday, October 26, 2017
2:00 - 5:00 pm
Portland Annual Meeting - Portland Museum of Art Boardroom
The Board went into Executive Session to discuss personnel matters.

Friday, December 1, 2017
9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Maine Audubon, 20 Gilsland Farm Road Falmouth, ME

AUDIT COMMITTEE MEETINGS:
January 5, 2017
10:00 - 11:00 am
Lewiston - Risk Mgt.

June 20, 2017 (with Finance)
11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Lewiston - Audit

October 17, 2017
10:00 - 11:00 am
Lewiston
The Board went into Executive Session to discuss the Audit findings with the Board committee.

CHAIR MEETINGS:
May 30, 2017
10:00 - 11:00 am
via CC

DEVELOPMENT/CAMPAIGN COMMITTEE MEETINGS:
January 13, 2017
10:00 - 11:00 am
Canceled

April 6, 2017
10:00 - 11:00 am
Lewiston/CC

May 4, 2017
10:00 - 11:00 am
Canceled

September 20, 2017
10:00 - 11:00 am
Lewiston/CC

EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE MEETINGS:
January 13, 2017
11:30 am - 12:30 pm
CC

January 24, 2017
3:00 - 4:00 pm
CC

May 11, 2017
10:00 - 11:00 am
CC
The Committee went into Executive Session to discuss personnel matters.

September 12, 2017
12:00 - 2:00 pm
The Committee went into Executive Session to discuss personnel matters.

October 26, 2017
12:30 - 2:00 pm
The Committee went into Executive Session to discuss personnel matters.

December 5, 2017
10:00 - 11:00 am
Canceled

FINANCE COMMITTEE MEETINGS:
January 17, 2017
10:00 - 11:00 am
Lewiston / CC

June 20, 2017(with Audit)
11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Lewiston/CC – Budget / Audit

October 17, 2017
10:00 - 11:00 am
Lewiston / CC
The Board went into Executive Session to discuss the Audit findings with the Board committee.

December 13, 2017
10:00 - 11:00 am
Canceled

GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE MEETINGS:
March 7, 2017
10:30 - 11:30 am
CC

June 1, 2017
10:30 - 11:30 am
Lewiston

October 5, 2017
10:30 - 11:30 am
CC

AD HOC GOVERNMENT AFFAIRS COMMITTEE MEETINGS:
January 9, 2017
1:00 - 2:00 pm
CC

March 6, 2017
1:00 - 2:00 pm
Canceled

April 10, 2017
10:30 - 11:30 am
Lewiston / CC

AD HOC STRATEGIC PLANNING ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETINGS:
September 12, 2017
10:00 - 11:30 am
Lewiston / CC

