Board of Trustees 2017 Meeting Schedules
FULL BOARD OF TRUSTEES MEETINGS:
Thursday, January 26, 2017
12:30 - 3:30 pm
Bangor
Thursday, June 29, 2017
12:30 - 3:30 pm
Lewiston
The Board went into Executive Session to discuss propriety and personnel matters.
Thursday, October 26, 2017
2:00 - 5:00 pm
Portland Annual Meeting - Portland Museum of Art Boardroom
The Board went into Executive Session to discuss personnel matters.
Friday, December 1, 2017
9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Maine Audubon, 20 Gilsland Farm Road Falmouth, ME
AUDIT COMMITTEE MEETINGS:
January 5, 2017
10:00 - 11:00 am
Lewiston - Risk Mgt.
June 20, 2017 (with Finance)
11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Lewiston - Audit
October 17, 2017
10:00 - 11:00 am
Lewiston
The Board went into Executive Session to discuss the Audit findings with the Board committee.
CHAIR MEETINGS:
May 30, 2017
10:00 - 11:00 am
via CC
DEVELOPMENT/CAMPAIGN COMMITTEE MEETINGS:
January
13,
2017
10:00 - 11:00 am
Canceled
April 6, 2017
10:00 - 11:00 am
Lewiston/CC
May 4, 2017 10:00 - 11:00 am
Canceled
September 20, 2017
10:00 - 11:00 am
Lewiston/CC
EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE MEETINGS:
January 13, 2017
11:30 am - 12:30 pm
CC
January 24, 2017
3:00 - 4:00 pm
CC
May 11, 2017
10:00 - 11:00 am
CC
The Committee went into Executive Session to discuss personnel matters.
September 12, 2017
12:00 - 2:00 pm
The Committee went into Executive Session to discuss personnel matters.
October 26, 2017
12:30 - 2:00 pm
The Committee went into Executive Session to discuss personnel matters.
December 5, 2017 10:00 - 11:00 am
Canceled
FINANCE COMMITTEE MEETINGS:
January 17, 2017
10:00 - 11:00 am
Lewiston / CC
June 20, 2017(with Audit)
11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Lewiston/CC – Budget / Audit
October 17, 2017
10:00 - 11:00 am
Lewiston / CC
The Board went into Executive Session to discuss the Audit findings with the Board committee.
December 13, 2017 10:00 - 11:00 am
Canceled
GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE MEETINGS:
March 7, 2017
10:30 - 11:30 am
CC
June 1, 2017
10:30 - 11:30 am
Lewiston
October 5, 2017
10:30 - 11:30 am
CC
AD HOC GOVERNMENT AFFAIRS COMMITTEE MEETINGS:
January 9, 2017
1:00 - 2:00 pm
CC
March 6, 2017
1:00 - 2:00 pm
Canceled
April 10, 2017
10:30 - 11:30 am
Lewiston / CC
AD HOC STRATEGIC PLANNING ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETINGS:
September 12, 2017
10:00 - 11:30 am
Lewiston / CC