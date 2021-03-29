Chance David Baker

-
The family of a 22-year-old man shot and killed by a Portland police officer two years ago has filed a civil rights and wrongful death lawsuit against the…
PORTLAND, Maine - The Maine Attorney General's Office says a Portland police officer was justified in fatally shooting a man who was brandishing a pellet…
Portland Police Chief Mike Sauschuck says he does not support calls by Portland Mayor Ethan Strimling, the American Civil Liberties Union of Maine and…
PORTLAND, Maine - Portland police say an officer who fatally shot a man brandishing what turned out to be a pellet gun that looked like a rifle has used…