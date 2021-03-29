-
PITTSFIELD, Maine – The Cianbro Corp. is actively seeking 300 new workers for assignments at all levels of its operations. Peter Vigue, Cianbro’s chief…
-
KITTERY, Maine - A Maine-based construction firm has been awarded a $23 million contract from the U.S. Navy to improve a dry dock at the Portsmouth Naval…
-
KITTERY, Maine - U.S. senators from Maine say Cianbro Corp. of Pittsfield has been awarded a nearly $29 million contract from the U.S. Navy to do…
-
PITTSFIELD, Maine - Construction company Cianbro says it is adding 600 workers to its payroll. Three hundred workers have already been hired and the…
-
Frustrated by what they say is the failure of legislative and political efforts to stop the proposed east-west highway, a small group of grandmothers is…