PORTLAND, Maine - The state ethics commission says the coronavirus pandemic has dramatically decreased the number of publicly funded campaigns. The…
Lawmakers should scuttle a costly economic development initiative and use the savings to pay for Maine's public campaign finance program, according to the…
AUGUSTA, Maine - An advocacy group says a higher percentage of Maine candidates are using public funds to run for office.Maine Citizens for Clean…
Advocates for Maine’s public campaign finance program are touting what they say is a significant decrease in private donations to candidates vying for…
State officials are telling legislative candidates they’re cautiously optimistic that the public campaign finance system will have enough money to get…
Supporters of Maine’s Clean Elections system are urging Maine lawmakers to override Gov. Paul LePage’s veto of a bill that would provide half a million…
The Elections and Ethics Commission, which administers Maine’s Clean Elections, believes the program could run out of money this fall without an…
AUGUSTA, Maine - Saying "No More IOU's," supporters of Maine's Clean Election Law are demanding that the Legislature return $1.7 million lawmakers…
House members in Augusta split along party lines over how to fund the expansion of the state’s clean elections program, which voters approved last…
AUGUSTA, Maine — The state's publicly funded campaign finance system that was backed by Maine voters could run dry after lawmakers repeatedly took money…