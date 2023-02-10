© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Politics

Lawmaker who allegedly forged signatures for campaign finance program to be arraigned

Maine Public | By Steve Mistler
Published February 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM EST
20220128_collamore-pr.jpg
Lincoln County Democratic Committee
Rep. Clinton Collamore, a Democrat from Waldoboro

The arraignment date has been set for a state lawmaker from Waldoboro who is accused of forging signatures to obtain public funds through Maine's campaign financing program.

Democratic Rep. Clinton Collamore faces 20 counts of aggravated forgery, 12 counts of unsworn falsification and one count of violating the Maine Clean Election Act after receiving more than $14,000 in public campaign funds.

He will be arraigned next Thursday in Wiscasset.

Collamore remains a member of the Legislature, although he's been asked to resign by House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross.

A separate arraignment has been set for Matthew Toth on Friday in York County.

Toth, a former Republican House candidate, is also accused of forging signatures to obtain public campaign funds, but unlike Collamore he didn't receive any after staff at the Maine Ethics Commission flagged irregularities on his qualification forms.

Toth abandoned his campaign after he was denied public funds.

Politics Clean Elections
Steve Mistler
smistler@mainepublic.org
