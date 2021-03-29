cod stocks

-
ROCKPORT, Maine - The cod isn't so sacred in Maine anymore. The fish-and-chips staple was once a critical piece of the state's fishing industry, but state…
PORTLAND, Maine - The United States and Canada have brokered a deal to share what's left of the dwindling North American cod fishing business in the…
BIDDEFORD, Maine - A group of scientists say more Atlantic cod might survive being thrown back in the water by fishermen that previously…
PORTLAND, Maine - Environmentalists and commercial fishermen both say they are fearful of proposed changes to the federal rules that govern New England's…
By Patrick Whittle - The Associated PressPORTLAND, Maine - One of the two critical areas where New England fishermen search for cod may be in even worse…
PORTLAND, Maine - New Hampshire's U.S. senators say the federal government is giving $2.3 million in fishery disaster funds to New Hampshire, Rhode Island…
PORTLAND, Maine - Time is almost up for New England fishermen before deep quota cuts limit their ability to fish for cod.The New England Fishery…
NEWPORT, R.I. - Federal regulators have voted not to restrict lobster fishing in cod spawning areas in the Gulf of Maine.The New England Fishery…
PORTLAND, Maine - Federal regulators are considering additional restrictions to the Gulf of Maine cod fishing industry.The New England Fishery Management…
PORTLAND, Maine - Federal regulators are cutting the maximum amount of cod that fishermen can take from the Gulf of Maine by 75 percent.The New England…