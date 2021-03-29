constitutional convention

-
Originally published 5:07 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.Two hundred years ago, delegates from 236 Maine cities and towns were in Portland, beginning to craft…
-
Two-hundred years ago Monday, delegates from 236 Maine cities and towns were in Portland, beginning to craft what would become the the state…
-
The majority of the legislature’s State and Local Government Committee has voted against passage of a resolution that seeks to insert a balanced budget…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - The road toward a federal balanced budget amendment passed through Maine today when one of its chief proponents appealed to state…