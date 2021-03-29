-
MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta is reducing services at its Diabetes and Nutrition Center. Hospital CEO Chuck Hays says the Center will no longer…
CONCORD, N.H. - President Donald Trump has signed into law a bill authored by Sens. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire and Susan Collins of Maine that…
CONCORD, N.H. - A bill authored by Sens. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire and Susan Collins of Maine that would establish a national commission of health…
SCARBOROUGH, Maine - In the world of supplements, some are more popular than others. For more than a decade, vitamin D has been a star. It's taken for…