Maine lawmakers are considering a bill that would clarify how much a violator can be fined for using a hand-held device while driving.The $50 fine for a…
PORTLAND, Maine - A new Maine law that prohibits the use of hand-held phones and other devices while driving is now in effect.The new law adds…
PORTLAND, Maine - Maine's Supreme Court has ruled that law enforcement officials don't have to show what specifically distracted a driver who caused a…
AUGUSTA, Maine - By a vote of 24 to 10, the Maine Senate has given initial support to a bill that would ban the use of handheld cell phones while…
PORTLAND, Maine - Maine State Police say state troopers have cited more than 1,000 drivers for texting and distracted driving during a six-month…
AUGUSTA, Maine - Members of the Legislatures' Transportation Committee today heard sometimes emotional testimony both supporting and opposing legislation…