Maine Sen. Susan Collins was among members of the Senate Appropriations Committee who today questioned leaders of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control…
FORT KENT, Maine - A nurse who successfully fought an Ebola quarantine order is planning to leave a Maine town with her boyfriend and may move out of…
FORT KENT, Maine - The Maine Department of Health and Human Services and nurse Kaci Hickox of Fort Kent have agreed to forego a hearing on a temporary…
FORT KENT, Maine - Maine nurse Kaci Hickox is free to go wherever she pleases, but her boyfriend is still staying away from the campus where he's a…
Political campaigns spend a lot of time planning what to do if an opponent does this or does that. But things happen that candidates and their campaigns…
FORT KENT, Maine — Kaci Hickox, the nurse undergoing an in-home Ebola quarantine in Maine, stepped out of her house for the first time Wednesday night to…
FORT KENT, Maine - Kaci Hickox, the nurse now famous for being held in quarantine in a tent in New Jersey, is back at her home in Fort Kent. Hickox…
FORT KENT, Maine — When nurse Kaci Hickox was released early from a mandatory quarantine in New Jersey this week, it was expected she would return to her…
By Robert F. Bukaty, The Associated PressFORT KENT, Maine - Maine health officials say they're prepared to legally enforce the state's "voluntary''…
A nurse from Fort Kent who was the first to be quarantined for Ebola under a mandatory policy in New Jersey will finish her quarantine in Maine. Kaci…