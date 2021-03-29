-
The threat of climate change is forcing Maine to contemplate a future that relies increasingly on electricity: electricity to heat homes and cool them and…
-
Maine Gov. Janet Mills Tuesday announced new incentives intended to encourage more Maine homes and businesses to install energy efficient heat…
-
An environmental group is taking Maine regulators to the Maine Supreme Court over a three-year spending plan for efficiency measures in the state.The…
-
State regulators Tuesday approved investing $40-plus million a year to improve energy efficiency in Maine.There was some wrangling over the budget…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine — Over the three years staring July 1, the board of the Efficiency Maine Trust is proposing a budget of nearly $209 million to pay for a…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine lawmakers have given final approval to a bill that would fix a typo in a 2013 law that caused regulators to cut funding for energy…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - It will be up to the Maine Legislature to resolve a clerical error that could result in a loss of funding for the Efficiency Maine Trust.…
-
An eleventh-hour effort by an environmental group to derail the governor's nominee to the board of trustees for the Efficiency Maine Trust failed today,…