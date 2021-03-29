-
PORTLAND, Maine - The head of Icelandic shipping company Eimskip is leaving that job to lead the company's North American division in Canada and the…
-
An Icelandic shipping company says it will double its scheduled calls on the port of Portland, starting with weekly trips in December. Eimskip relocated…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - Craft brewers in Maine are joining with the Icelandic shipping company Eimskip to sell more beer abroad.They are retrofitting a…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - The University of Southern Maine and Iceland's Reykjavik University will sign an agreement to make it easier for students and faculty to…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - The world's largest cold-storage company will build a modern refrigerated warehouse on Portland's waterfront.The state will lease a…