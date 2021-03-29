-
A new report finds that, through last November, evictions fell by 40 percent in Maine compared to past years — as a federal moratorium and other…
Housing advocates and landlords alike say if Congress doesn't extend or replace the extra payments expiring this weekend, millions of out-of-work Americans won't be able to afford to pay their rent.
Housing advocates and public officials expect a sharp increase in the number of evictions when court hearings resume August 3.They worry a proposed $50…
Gov. Janet Mills has issued an executive order barring most evictions during the ongoing civil state of emergency. Mills announced the order during a…
All this week we’ve been reporting on how evictions are financially and emotionally costly for landlords and tenants. Both parties generally want the same…
A recent study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition finds that for every 10 Maine families seeking affordable rental housing, there are fewer than…
Every week in Maine, landlords try to evict more than 100 tenants through the courts. Others work out informal agreements to have tenants leave by a…
In Maine and around the country, evictions are taking a heavy toll — on landlords, tenants and their communities. For landlords, there's the challenge of…
All this week we’ll be taking an in-depth look at the problem of eviction in Maine in a series called “Eviction: Life Unpacked.”(Click here to read the…