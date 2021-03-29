Expera Specialty Solutions

-
BANGOR, Maine - Equipment from a pair of shuttered Maine paper mills is up for auction in Bangor.The gear is from Expera Fiber Mill in Old Town and…
-
BANGOR, Maine - The former Lincoln Paper & Tissue Company and Expera Old Town Mill are going up for auction this month.Rabin Worldwide said it plans to…
-
OLD TOWN, Maine - An official with the United Steelworkers says the union knows few details surrounding the sale of the Old Town pulp mill to a new…
-
By Darren Fishell, Bangor Daily NewsPORTLAND, Maine — The loss of two more paper mills and about 800 papermaking jobs delivered blows to Maine’s legacy…
-
OLD TOWN, Maine - For the second day in a row, an announcement has been made about a significant change for a paper industry facility in Maine.Expera…
-
OLD TOWN, Maine - Old Town police and the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating a death at the Expera Specialty…
-
It's been a tough week, in a tough year, for Maine's paper industry. But today brought a bit of good news. In Bangor this morning, a U.S. bankruptcy judge…
-
OLD TOWN, Maine - A bankruptcy court judge has approved the $10.5 million sale a shuttered paper mill in Old Town, Maine, to a Wisconsin company that…