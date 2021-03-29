-
Maine's two U.S. House members voted Friday to reauthorize the Export-Import Bank that helps companies in Maine and other states export their products…
-
A continuing resolution to keep the federal government operating until November 21 includes a temporary authorization for the Export-Import bank.…
-
WASHINGTON - Maine 2nd District Rep. Bruce Poliquin, who serves on the House Financial Services Committee, is proposing to strengthen pending legislation…
-
BANGOR, Maine - General Electric Co. may move about 500 American jobs - including about 80 in Maine - overseas because Congress did not renew a government…
-
WASHINGTON - Since it was created in the 1930's, the Export-Import bank has provided financing to U.S. companies - including many in Maine - to export…
-
Most people have never heard of the Export-Import Bank, but it's a critical entity for companies that do business globally. It's a federal agency that…