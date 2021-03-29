-
The vast majority of U.S. fish stocks were at sustainable levels in 2018, and the number of U.S. fish stocks subject to overfishing remains at a near-all…
Fisheries experts from around the region are at the University of Maine at Machias for a two-day conference on what could be the next wave of fisheries…
The Gulf of Maine’s blue mussel population is all but disappearing in the inter-tidal zone, according to ecologists at the University of California,…
WASHINGTON - Gulf of Maine haddock is one of six species of domestic fish that federal regulators no longer consider "overfished." That's according to the…
PORTLAND, Maine — Federal regulators are reducing the number of days fishermen can fish for Atlantic herring off of Maine, Massachusetts and New…
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Federal regulators are set to issue a recommendation about the future of the Gulf of Maine's declining cod fishery.The federal New…
MOUNT DESERT ISLAND, Maine — Maine regulators are implementing an emergency change to fishing rules off of Mount Desert Island to prevent gear conflict…
PORTLAND, Maine — Regulators are set to begin reviewing a report that says the amount of cod spawning in the Gulf of Maine is at an all-time…
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine wants to know what its fishermen and aquaculture workers think of invasive green crabs.The state's Department of Marine Resources…
New research by a Maine-based marine biologist could have big implications for fisheries management in the Gulf of Maine.The study, authored by University…