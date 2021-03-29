-
A proposal co-sponsored by Maine's two U.S. senators to cut down on the amount of plastic debris in the ocean is making progress in the Senate.Republican…
-
Every year, fishermen lose tons of gear along the coast of Maine. It can collect into jumbled masses, what’s known as “ghost gear,” that can be hazardous…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - A pair of groups says it expects to remove about 5,000 pounds of lost and abandoned fishing gear from New England waters during an…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - It's called "ghost gear" - fishing gear that's accidently been lost or abandoned due to severe weather, strong currents or interactions…