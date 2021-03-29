-
Maine's two Democratic house members have split on a pair of bills designed to increase the waiting time and expand background checks for those seeking to…
-
In response to two recent deadly mass shootings in Ohio and Texas, about 100 protesters rallied in downtown Portland Sunday afternoon to advocate for gun…
-
Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine says that she would support legislation to close what she calls “loopholes in the background check system”…
-
Maine lawmakers are considering an additional “red flag” bill that supporters say is designed to curb gun violence.The bill, the result of negotiations…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine is unlikely to move forward on firearm legislation prohibiting the sale of high-capacity magazines. The Legislature's Criminal…
-
More than 100 activists on both sides of the gun control debate were at the State House Friday to testify on nearly a dozen bills being considered this…
-
Maine’s two Democratic representatives for Congress usually agree on most issues, but they do not align on a bill that would expand federal background…
-
State lawmakers are proposing an array of changes to Maine's gun laws, including instituting background checks for all private sales and…
-
Protesters who want a Maine store to stop selling assault-style rifles and gun rights advocates faced off over the issue Saturday, but kept their dealings…
-
U.S. Sen. Angus King has joined more than 40 Democratic senators to oppose a reported plan by the U.S. Department of Education to use some federal funds…