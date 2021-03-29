-
When Maine became a state in 1820, it inherited a vast land from Massachusetts. Two hundred years ago today, three men assigned by Maine's first governor,…
The year 2020 is likely to be remembered for the pandemic and the protests against police brutality. But it is still Maine's bicentennial year. And…
There were some key moments that led to Maine becoming a state nearly 200 years ago. It was on this date in 1819 that President Thomas Jefferson wrote a…
Two hundred years ago today, Maine took an important step down the road to statehood. The 274 delegates who had gathered at the Constitutional Convention…
Maine is officially celebrating its bicentennial. Maine Public’s Morning Edition host Irwin Gratz spent some time with Herb Adams, a former state…