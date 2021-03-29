-
The University of Maine System has a new chancellor. The system's board of trustees has chosen former Connecticult Gov. Dannel Malloy to replace outgoing…
The outgoing chancellor of Maine's university system says the state is now on the "right path" for higher education, but still faces obstacles in the…
BANGOR, Maine - University of Maine System Chancellor James Page is stepping down at the end of the academic year.Page says it's a "good time'' to move on…
AUGUSTA, Maine - In a joint convention Thursday, members of Maine's House and Senate came together to hear how the state's public higher education…
AUGUSTA, Maine - Tensions over the University of Maine's financial struggles, and the system's ongoing efforts to address them, took center stage at this…
AUGUSTA, Maine - The chancellor of the University of Maine System is calling on lawmakers to support increased funding for its schools in Gov. Paul…
Chancellor James Page laid out his plan for a leaner, seven campus system with less administrative overhead at the University of Maine Board of Trustees…
The chancellor of the University of Maine System today is defending the decision to approve a $40,000 raise for a top administrator in the midst of a…