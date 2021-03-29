-
AUGUSTA, Maine - The state's first jury trial since March has been postponed because the child of a key witness has symptoms consistent with the…
-
BANGOR, Maine - Maine is preparing this week for the first trials since March. In Penobscot County, a man charged in a 2017 killing in Cherryfield is…
-
Doctors, lawyers, dentists, veterinarians, even judges will join the rest of Maine residents eligible for jury duty, under a bill making its way through…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - They are the embodiment of the U.S. legal system: a trial held before a jury of one’s peers. But jury trials are happening less-and-less…