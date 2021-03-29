-
Maine has moved up to ninth place in the national rankings for child health and well-being, according to the latest Kids Count Data Book.Claire Berkowitz…
Prenatal care and children's mental health are among areas of concern identified in the latest Maine Kids Count Data Book. According to the report…
PORTLAND, Maine - Infant mortality is on the rise in Maine, according to the Maine Children's Alliance Annual Kids Count data released Monday. Executive…
PORTLAND, Maine - There's been a sharp decline in Maine's ranking when it comes to overall child well-being. That's according to the Maine Children's…
PORTLAND, Maine - More Maine children are living in poverty, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation's annual Kids Count report.Between 2008 and 2013,…