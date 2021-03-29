-
The Canadian federal government has reached a settlement with Irving Oil, four years after the deadly Lac-Megantic derailment in which 47 people died. The…
-
LAC-MEGANTIC, Que. - More than 1,000 people marched in solemn silence early this morning along the edge of Lac-Megantic's railroad as they remembered last…
-
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) _ Some of the Maine firefighters who helped their Canadian counterparts battle a deadly fire in Quebec are returning for the…
-
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) _ A new owner is set to close on the Canadian assets owned by the railroad blamed for a deadly oil train derailment in Quebec.More…