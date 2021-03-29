-
Maine's voter-approved Medicaid expansion is scheduled to begin today - but it remains blocked by Gov. Paul LePage. LePage has vowed to veto a bill…
Gov. Paul LePage has doubled down on his claim that a Deering High School student was revived from a heroin overdose three times in a week.But Portland…
By the slimmest of margins, members of the Legislature's nonpartisan Government Oversight Committee voted to endorse an agency probe that concluded Gov.…
On this Thanksgiving eve, about a hundred people picketed the front lawn of the Blaine House to protest Governor LePage's opposition to allowing ten…
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine Governor Paul LePage says the Paris attacks demonstrate that terrorism is still alive and well across the world.LePage who was was…
In what may be the opening skirmish in a long battle over the three-year budget for Efficiency Maine, the Natural Resources Council of Maine is accusing…
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) _ Governor Paul LePage is making an aggressive push away from the renewable energy policies of his predecessor, John Baldacci, as he…
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) _ A bill that lawmakers have sent to Republican Gov. Paul LePage would exempt a statewide network of libraries from the state's sales…
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) _ Maine Gov. Paul LePage says that more than 2,100 pounds of food was donated in the annual food drive at the Blaine House. The…
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine Gov. Paul LePage’s re-election team has launched a phone campaign seeking to clarify the Republican governor’s position on…