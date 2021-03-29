Leroy Smith III

-
AUGUSTA, Maine - A Maine judge has accepted a plea agreement in which a man who dismembered his father will be committed to a psychiatric center for…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Jury selection is getting underway in the murder trial of the first person in Maine to be forced to take psychiatric medication to…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Prosecutors say a judge is allowing the state to review treatment records in the case of a Maine man accused of killing and dismembering…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - A Maine judge says a man charged with killing his father and dismembering the body is not competent to stand trial and will be sent to…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) _ A Maine man charged with killing and dismembering his father is set to appear in court so a judge can determine if he is competent…