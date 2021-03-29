Maine 2nd District race

-
BANGOR, Maine - An independent candidate for Maine's 2nd Congressional District says he has a plan to get Maine's rural economy moving again, following…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - The election for Maine's 2nd Congressional District is more than 15 months away, but the two candidates who squared off against each…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) _ Emily Cain, the Democratic candidate vying for Maine's 2nd Congressional District seat, has raised more than $379,000 in the latest…
-
As incumbent Democratic Congressman Mike Michaud departs his 2nd District seat to run for governor, he's opened the door for a host of candidates from…
-
The Raye for Congress campaign is demanding that 2nd District congressional primary rival Bruce Poliquin apologize for encouraging Republicans to vote…