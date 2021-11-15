Caratunk official and CMP critic joins GOP race for Maine’s 2nd District

A third Republican has entered the race for Maine's 2nd Congressional District, which has flipped between parties twice in four elections.

52-year-old Liz Caruso is a registered Maine guide, the former owner of an outdoor recreation company and the first selectman in the western Maine town of Caratunk. Caruso says she was inspired to run for Congress while fighting Central Maine Power's controversial corridor project as Caratunk's representative and later as a spokesperson for the successful Question 1 campaign.

But in announcing her candidacy on Monday, Caruso staked out positions aimed squarely at her party's hard-right conservative base. She accused the "far left" of attempting to "destroy" the U.S. while seeking to convert the country to socialism. The 52-year-old talked about election integrity, resisting the teaching of "critical race theory" in schools and about fighting for religious freedom and medical freedom, in this case in opposition to vaccine mandates.

"You know, I think that Mainers across the state and certainly in conservative District 2 are crying out to be heard, to be valued,” Caruso said in an interview. “Certainly they want their freedoms to be defended in Washington."

In order to challenge two-term Democratic Congressman Jared Golden next November, Caruso will have to defeat the presumed Republican frontrunner, former congressman Bruce Poliquin, as well as state Rep. Michael Perkins in a June primary. Poliquin is already getting support from the National Republican Congressional Committee, which is the campaign arm of the national party. And the organization has listed Maine’s hotly contested 2nd District race as a top priority for the 2022 mid-term elections as Republicans attempt to retake control of the U.S. House.

Caruso says she respects and voted for Poliquin but believes district voters "have had enough with politicians." And she has a hired a national Republican campaign consulting firm to assist with the start-up of her bid for the GOP nomination. Caruso filed her statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission late last week.