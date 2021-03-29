-
According to an annual report from the American Road & Transportation Builders Association, Maine ranks seventh in the country for its percentage of…
-
Talks are underway in Augusta about a possible special session of the legislature in the coming weeks. Democratic Gov. Janet Mills and members of her…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - The Maine Better Transportation Association wants some help in naming the "Worst Road in Maine.''The contest is held each year in April…
-
CAMDEN, Maine - The winner of the "Worst Road in Maine Contest" has been announced. The dubious honor, according to the Maine Better Transportation…