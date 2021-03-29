-
PORTLAND, Maine - The Maine Brewers' Guild says they will be sending a shipping container filled with Maine's craft brews to England for a beer festival.…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - Craft brewers in Maine are joining with the Icelandic shipping company Eimskip to sell more beer abroad.They are retrofitting a…
-
A new report released by the Maine Brewers’ Guild is projecting growth of nearly 40 percent next year as the number of Maine’s craft brewers continues to…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - When is a pint not a pint? Well, the answer is "quite often," according to some beer consumer advocates, who today argued their case at a…