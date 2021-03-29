Maine governor's race

-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine Gov. Paul LePage picked up the most votes for any candidate in a Maine gubernatorial race even though he fell short of a majority…
AUGUSTA, Maine - In the three-way race for Maine governor, the candidate that spent the least amount of money came out on top.Final finance reports filed…
Battered and bruised in the wake of yesterday's election, Maine Democrats were attempting to sort out why they lost seats in the Maine House, handed…
LEWISTON, Maine - Republican Paul LePage will return for another four years as governor of Maine. Democrat Mike Michaud conceded defeat early Wednesday…
Republican Gov. Paul LePage won a narrow victory four years ago thanks to triumphs in a few rural, largely conservative counties. One is Somerset County,…
Political campaigns spend a lot of time planning what to do if an opponent does this or does that. But things happen that candidates and their campaigns…
PORTLAND, Maine - With less than a week until Election Day, Democrats are hoping President Barack Obama's visit to Maine will energize their base and get…
With six days remaining before Election Day, independent candidate Eliot Cutler said today that the odds are against him in his bid to become Maine's next…
PORTLAND, Maine - Maine independent Sen. Angus King is taking Eliot Cutler's advice: King says he's voting for someone else for governor: Democrat Mike…
PORTLAND, Maine - Independent candidate for governor Eliot Cutler says he's staying in the race, but told his supporters this morning that if they no…