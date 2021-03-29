-
PORTLAND, Maine - How do we get - and keep - people healthy? Some would say a visit to the doctor is a must. But Ron Deprez, president of the Public…
The Maine Arts Commission is trying to nurture the creative side of aging Mainers. In some cases, the effort helps to preserve memories of what once was,…
Older adults have the time - and often the desire - to become leaders in their communities. A program called ENCorps helps them with leadership skills.…
PORTLAND, Maine - The new year presents Maine with an old question wrapped in a new urgency: how to care for those in their late years.The latest Maine…
The current issue of the Maine Policy Review, published by the Margaret Chase Smith Policy Center at the University of Maine, takes a multi-faceted look…
PORTLAND, Maine - What role do the humanities play in our lives? It's the subject of the current Maine Policy Review, published by the Margaret Chase…
Farming in Maine has been rebounding. That's, in part, because of innovations in marketing, finance, farming techniques and new products made from…
This morning, a look at what innovation looked like in the 19th century. Our guide is Howard Segal, a history professor at the University of Maine. He…