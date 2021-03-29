-
As President Trump prepares to name the second Supreme Court nominee of his presidency, a group of advocacy organizations in Maine - including Maine…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - A Portland lawyer who successfully argued for same-sex marriage before the U.S. Supreme Court this year has been honored in Maine.The…
-
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) _ Advocates for marriage equality in Maine are celebrating the role played by Portland resident Mary Bonauto, the attorney who…
-
A Portland attorney has been named a 2014 MacArthur Fellow. The fellowships - often called "genius grants" - recognize creative, high-achieving…