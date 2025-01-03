President Biden honors Mainer Mary Bonauto at the White House

Mainer Mary Bonauto was at the White House yesterday. She was one of 20 Americans honored by President Biden with the Presidential citizenship medal.

Bonauto was honored for her work as an attorney representing the LGBTQ community. She led the arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court that resulted in a ruling legalizing same-sex marriage.

Among others honored with medals yesterday were the leaders of the House, January 6th Committee, Democrat Bennie Thompson and Republican Liz Cheney, and former Senator and pro basketball player Bill Bradley.