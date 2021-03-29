-
The Maine Department of Corrections announced Friday that it is expanding medication-assisted treatment for residents of state correctional facilities who…
The Aroostook County Jail has filed an emergency appeal of a federal judge's ruling that it must provide medication-assisted treatment to a Madawaska…
A federal judge in Maine has ordered the Aroostook County Jail to provide a Madawaska woman her prescribed medication for substance use disorder while she…
Later this month, a Caribou man who has been diagnosed with an opioid use disorder will report to the Maine State Prison to serve a nine-month…