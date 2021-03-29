-
AUGUSTA, Maine — A bill banning synthetic microbeads in personal care products has become law without Gov. Paul LePage's signature.Republican Sen. Tom…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - A bill that would ban the sale of synthetic microbeads in personal care products has been sent to Republican Gov. Paul LePage.The…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - The Democratic-controlled Maine House has given final approval to a bill that would ban the sale of synthetic plastic microbeads in…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - They are no more than one-third of a millimeter in size, but synthetic plastic microbeads pose a huge problem to waterways and wildlife,…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - A Maine legislator wants the state to phase out and eventually ban the sale of synthetic plastic microbeads in personal care products.The…