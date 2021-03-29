-
Congress has recessed for the summer and hundreds of lawmakers have fled the beltway to reconnect with constituents in their home states. Today…
MILLINOCKET, Maine _ The chairman of the Millinocket Town Council says it’s pretty powerful” that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg chose to pay a visit to his…
MILLINOCKET, Maine - The Millinocket fire horn will sound once again, as it has for decades, twice a day, every day. The sudden absence of the daily…
Officials in Millinocket have struck a tentative deal with Great Northern Paper to pay the town nearly $1.2 in million overdue property taxes. Great…
Great Northern Paper Co. has reached an agreement with the town of Millinocket to settle a $2.24 million property tax dispute. The agreement also paves…