Union officials at Rumford's ND Paper Mill are concerned about a new restructuring plan that they say could lead to hundreds of layoffs.Gary Hemingway,…
ND paper says it plans to make substantial investments in its Rumford paper mill, which it bought last year.In a press release ND, which is a wholly-owned…
Almost four years ago, the Old Town pulp mill, north of Bangor, was shut down. Nearly 200 workers were affected. But last fall, a subsidiary of a Chinese…
After a four year hiatus, a mill in Old Town will soon be producing wood pulp again.ND Paper is a wholly-owned subsidiary of China-based Nine Dragons…