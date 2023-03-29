Old Town Mill will be closed for extended shutdown

ND Paper is closing its mill in Old Town for an extended shutdown beginning in mid-April.

A spokesperson for ND Paper Jay Capron says the temporary shutdown is needed because of the high cost of energy and fiber, as well as market conditions.

Nearly two-hundred people work at the mill. Capron says some have been offered positions at the company's mill in Rumford and at other locations.

Capron says ND Paper will continue to evaluate market conditions for a potential restart.

The Old Town Mill reopened in 2019 after it was purchased by ND Paper, a subsidiary of Chinese-owned Nine Dragons Paper. It had been shuttered for nearly four years.