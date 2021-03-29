-
By Carolyn Thompson, The Associated PressBUFFALO, N.Y. - The U.S. Education Department has reminded 13 states - including Maine - that federal funding is…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - The state of Maine has won a three-year waiver from the requirements of the No Child Left Behind Act, which governs federal education…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - Independent U.S. Sen. Angus King today announced his intention to introduce legislation that will provide Maine with a pathway to reduce…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine must make changes to its teacher and principal evaluation rules, or risk losing a waiver that exempts it from the federal education…