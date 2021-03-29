-
Insurers and consumer advocates in Maine are denouncing President Donald Trump’s announcement that he will stop payments to insurance companies that help…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - The plan by U.S. House Republican leaders to replace the Affordable Care Act is coming under fire from an unlikely source - Maine Gov.…
-
Members of the Bangor City Council are weighing whether the city should formally oppose efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, also known as…
-
A late-night "vote-a-rama" set in motion the process for gutting key provisions of the Affordable Care Act in a way that evades Democrats' threat of a filibuster.
-
According to federal estimates released this week, Mainers who shop on the online insurance marketplace will, on average, see lower premiums this year…