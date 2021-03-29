-
There are several Maine athletes participating in the Winter Olympics, but only one carried a nation's flag into the opening ceremonies.Dinos Lefkaritis,…
Ruslan Reiter of Manchester, Maine, has been chosen to compete in Nordic skiing at the Paralympics in March. The 18-year old was born without a right hand…
As the winter Olympics approach in February, athletes are being named to final rosters, including four athletes from Maine. But some are still waiting to…
Maine Public TV Air Times: Thur., Jan. 4 at 10:00 pm Sat., Jan. 6 at 11:00 am Passion for Snow highlights the role of people from Dartmouth College,…
LEWISTON, Maine - Team USA is going to be sporting red, white and blue boat shoes made in Maine at the summer Olympics Games in Rio de Janeiro.The Sun…