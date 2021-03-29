-
PORTLAND, Maine - An attorney says a defamation lawsuit against a Maine activist who accused an orphanage founder in Haiti of being a serial pedophile has…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - A Maine activist who accused an orphanage founder in Haiti of being a serial pedophile is asking the state Supreme Court to dismiss a…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - A Haiti orphanage founder is appealing a judge's dismissal of his defamation suit against a Maine activist who publicized sexual abuse…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - A Maine man who accused a Haiti orphanage founder of molesting boys is appealing a defamation verdict.Attorneys for Paul Kendrick…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - A Maine man ordered to pay $14.5 million in damages to a Haiti orphanage founder he accused of sexually abusing boys is asking for a new…
-
FREEPORT, Maine — The local man who has been ordered to pay more than $14 million in damages in a federal defamation case Thursday says he doesn't regret…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - A Portland jury has ruled in favor of Haiti orphanage founder Michael Geilenfeld in his defamation lawsuit against Freeport activist…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - Jurors are deliberating in the case of a Freeport man accused of defaming the founder of a Haitian orphanage, accusing him of sexual…
-
By David Sharp, The Associated PressPORTLAND, Maine - The lawyer for a Maine activist accused of defaming an orphanage founder in Haiti says jurors would…
-
By David Sharp, The Associated PressPORTLAND, Maine - Jurors in a federal defamation lawsuit are hearing from former orphans who say an orphanage founder…