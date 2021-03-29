-
Tribal leaders, lawmakers, religious groups and others are urging passage of nearly two dozen recommended changes to the Maine Indian Claims Settlement…
-
More than 700 people turned out for the 39th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Dinner Monday evening in Portland. This year's theme was "Race,…
-
A year ago, the Penobscot Nation and the Passamaquoddy Tribe pulled their tribal representatives from the Maine Legislature in protest of being…
-
The Penobscot Indian Nation is inviting the public to a hearing tonight to provide input on proposed new water quality standards for tribal waters. It's…