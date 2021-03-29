-
Big changes are here for the Greater Portland Metro bus system: On Monday, it's launching two new routes. One, called the Husky Line, will replace and…
PORTLAND, Maine - A Portland bus system is expanding into Gorham and adding a line across Westbrook. The Portland Press Herald reports Portland Metro will…
The metro system provided 1.8 million rides in 2016, up 15% from the previous year. That surge reflects the first full year since the city school system…
PORTLAND, Maine - Some Mainers will be able to ride the bus free to the polls on Election Day. In Portland, METRO marketing director Denise Beck says the…