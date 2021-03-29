post office

-
Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey, along with several other states' attorneys general, will push ahead with a lawsuit challenging a complement of changes…
-
The unions representing mail carriers and postal workers in Maine are calling for U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to permanently reverse recent…
-
After Oct. 7, the Census Bureau will stop accepting paper 2020 census forms postmarked by Sept. 30, NPR has learned. Some worry mail delays could harm the accuracy of census data about rural areas.
-
Delivery Delays Mean Shipments Of Chicks Are Dead When They Reach Their DestinationU.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree says Mainers have been losing shipments of live chicks because of delivery delays by the postal service.Pingree says she is…
-
The Democratic-run House on Sunday demanded that leaders of the U.S. Postal Service testify at an emergency oversight hearing Aug. 24 on mail delays as…
-
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (AP) _ A letter written by a Maine school teacher in 1931 to her mother 150 miles away has finally been delivered...83 years…