-
A pair of foxes have attacked a man in a community that neighbors a city where more than a dozen residents and pets were attacked by rabid foxes last…
-
The Maine Center for Disease Control is working with U.S. Wildlife Services to distribute an oral vaccine to prevent the spread of raccoon rabies.During…
-
A trapping program aimed at reducing the density of wildlife to reduce the number of rabid animals has wrapped up in Bath.Twenty-four raccoons and four…
-
Bath is moving forward with a trapping program to address a rabies outbreak in which rabid animal attacks grew 700% from 2018 to 2019.Under the plan, 10…
-
Dozens of Bath residents questioned state wildlife officials Thursday about a proposal to trap and euthanize animals in the city to deal with an outbreak…
-
In response to multiple attacks by foxes over the past several months, the city of Bath is planning to trap and euthanize wild animals over a 10-day…
-
CONCORD, N.H. - New Hampshire's Fish and Game Department says that a coyote that was strangled by a man after attacking his child had rabies, and that it…
-
BATH, Maine - Police say an 88-year-old Maine man was bitten on the face by a fox when he fell to the ground while trying beat the attacking animal with…
-
Federal agriculture officials are set to disperse rabies vaccine baits targeted at raccoons across a wide swath of northeast Maine. The U.S. Department of…
-
BOWDOINHAM, Maine - Officials say a fox bit a woman outside her home in Bowdoinham, Maine, then chased a neighbor's dogs before running into the…