Rabies cases have jumped in Maine wildlife, state CDC says

Maine is seeing a surge in animal rabies cases.

The state CDC has confirmed 30 rabies cases so far this year, compared to 35 in all of last year. Twelve of this year's confirmed cases were in Cumberland County.

The affected animals include raccoons, skunks, bats, a fox, and a woodchuck. Rabies spreads through the bite or scratch from an infected animal and is nearly always fatal once symptoms develop.

To avoid exposure, the CDC recommends vaccinating pets against rabies and feeding them indoors, tightly securing garbage cans and other food sources, and refraining from touching, feeding, or adopting wild animals.

If an animal bites you or a pet, the agency advises seeking medical guidance from a doctor or veterinarian.

