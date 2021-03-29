-
A story this week in the Bangor Daily News, describes the University of Maine at Farmington's handling of two students' claims of sexual assault by fellow…
-
UMaine At Farmington Interim President Responds To Allegations That The School Mishandled Rape CasesFollowing a Bangor Daily News story that describes the mishandling of rape cases brought by two female students at the University of Maine Farmington, the…
-
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) _ A convicted rapist who lived in Maine for 34 years before he was caught has been sentenced to almost seven more years in prison for…