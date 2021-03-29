Rebecca Wyke

-
AUGUSTA, Maine - The chancellor of the University of Maine System says the president of the university's Augusta campus, who had been serving on a…
-
The University of Maine at Augusta is getting a new president in July, one who’s familiar with UMA and the University of Maine System as a whole.Rebecca…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - The University of Maine System's top financial official is taking over as the interim president at the University of Maine at…
-
Program and job cuts at some University of Maine campuses have failed to close the overall budget deficit facing the seven school system system. So this…
-
The chancellor of the University of Maine System today is defending the decision to approve a $40,000 raise for a top administrator in the midst of a…